RIL AGM, IPOs, Three Listings, Corporate Action, US GDP Data: The Week Ahead

During the week, the primary markets will be focused on the two main board issues and public offerings bought out by five small and medium-sized firms. The key offerings of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. and Premier Energies Ltd. will be available for subscription.

The NSE Nifty 50 was trading sideways at a consolidated level on Friday, according to Brijesh Singh, senior technical analyst at Opulent Investment Adviser Pvt.

Brijesh Singh highlighted that the trend of the index remains positive and seems unlikely at the moment that it will break through the 24,700 mark. "It is expected to hold steady, with support at the 24,600 level."

Singh said that the immediate resistance for Nifty 50 lies at 24,920/30. "The trend has been positive and if we are surpassing the level of 24,930 mark, then we would be making a new high and entering the zone of 25,300/350."