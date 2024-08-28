Reliance Power Shares Snap Three-Day Decline Post Large Trade

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd. rose over 4% after 36.87 lakh shares changed hands in 10 large trades at Rs 30.55 to Rs 32.01 apiece, according to Cogencis data.

The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

This rally follows a three-day decline after the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred Anil Ambani and 24 other entities from the securities market. Ambani was also fined Rs 25 crore by the markets regulator and was prohibited from having any kind of association, including directorial authority, with any other listed firm.