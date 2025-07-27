Reliance Power Issues Clarification After Anil Ambani Group Faces ED, CBI Heat

Reliance Power has told the National Stock Exchange that it does not have any undisclosed price-sensitive information that could impact its stock price, even as multiple group companies promoted by Anil Ambani face a deepening investigation by India’s top financial crime agencies.

In its material disclosure dated July 27, 2025, Reliance Power confirmed it remains fully compliant with all SEBI listing obligations and disclosure requirements, adding that its business operations continue as normal and that it will promptly inform stock exchanges of any further material developments.

The statement comes at a tense time for the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. As reported earlier by NDTV Profit, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been probing alleged irregularities in loans given by Yes Bank to Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance. Investigators conducted searches at over 35 locations linked to the group across Mumbai and Delhi.

In June this year, the State Bank of India declared Reliance Communications and its promoter Anil Ambani’s account as 'fraud', notifying the Reserve Bank of India and filing a complaint with the CBI. Investigators have since seized documents and digital records from group offices in Mumbai and Delhi as part of a wider probe into suspected misuse of public funds through a network of shell companies.

While these investigations unfold, Reliance Power in its latest update has sought to reassure investors that it is not directly named in any enforcement action so far and that its day-to-day power generation business remains unaffected. The company operates thermal and renewable energy projects in several states and says it will keep the market informed of any new developments as required by law.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had barred Anil Ambani and several senior group executives from the securities markets for five years and imposed a monetary penalty for alleged diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance.

