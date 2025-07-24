Anil Ambani Faces ED Heat: Mumbai, Delhi Premises Raided Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched properties linked to Anil Ambani in Mumbai and Delhi over alleged money laundering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The agency carried out operations at more than 35 premises connected to Reliance Home Finance Ltd., covering around 50 companies and 25 individuals, the people said, adding that the searches were conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The action is linked to an ongoing probe into suspected diversion of loans sanctioned between 2017 and 2019, the sources said. Authorities are looking into whether funds were routed through shell companies and promoter-linked entities, in violation of the lending terms.