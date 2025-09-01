Reliance Industries Share Price Continues To Fall Post Jio Listing Announcement

Reliance Industries' share price continued to fall for the second session on Monday morning as the stock hit an intraday low of 1.22%. The fall comes after the oil-to-technology conglomerate conducted its 48th annual general meeting on Aug. 29, in which the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani announced plans to list Jio by the first of the financial year 2026.

The stock was under pressure on Friday as well as it declined 2.55% intraday.

One of the main reasons for the decline in shares is that, through the IPO process the existing Reliance shareholders will not get any benefits. In addition to that, there will be a holding company discount that comes into play. For more details, click here.