Reliance Gets 'Sell' As Ambit Sees No Inflection Point, Uncertain Investments: 5 Key Points

Ambit Capital Pvt. retained its "sell" rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday, citing that it sees "no inflection point" amid "long gestation and uncertain investments" for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

End-game like monetisation of deleveraging via InvITs remains unclear, it said. Reliance Group's entities other than fossil fuel and consumer businesses are "earning no returns," the brokerage said.

Here are five key takeaways from Ambit's note on RIL.