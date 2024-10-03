Reliance Share Price Down 4% As Ambit Maintains 'Sell' Rating

Ambit Capital Pvt. has retained its "sell" rating for Reliance Industries Ltd.'s stock, stating that there are "no inflection points in sight" for the oil-to-chemical conglomerate. The Reliance share price closed almost 4% in the red on Thursday.

The brokerage, while maintaining the sell call, raised the target price for RIL to Rs 2,650 per share from Rs 2,600 in its previous estimate. The target price is 9.5% lower than the stock's closing price on Oct. 1.

RIL’s share price trailed Sensex by 3% last year but underperformance is starker since September 2020 after the consumer businesses' fundraise, the brokerage said in a note.

End-game like monetisation of deleveraging via InvITs remains unclear, it said, while adding that entities other than fossil fuel and consumer businesses are "earning no returns".

The true return on capital employed of consumer businesses "would be lower if standalone-funded ‘others’ entity stops providing subsidised services to the former", it added.