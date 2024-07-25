RBL Bank Falls To Nearly Two-Month Low As Baring PE Asia Exits

Shares of RBL Bank Ltd. declined to nearly a two-month low on Thursday after Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia offloaded its entire stake in the lender through an open market transaction.

About 4.95 crore shares, or 8.16% equity, of RBL Bank changed hands in early trade, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Earlier, NDTV Profit reported that the foreign portfolio investor, through its vehicle Maple II BV, has offered to sell 4.78 crore shares, or 7.9% stake, at a floor price of Rs 226 per share. The share sale amounts to Rs 1,081 crore. IIFL Securities Ltd. will be the sole broker in the deal.

Last week, RBL Bank reported a 29% rise in net profit on-year to Rs 372 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, meeting Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 344.5 crore. The lender's net interest income advanced 20% to Rs 1,700 crore.