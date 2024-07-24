Baring PE Asia Seeks To Exit RBL Bank Via Rs 1,081 Crore Share Sale

Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia plans to exit RBL Bank Ltd. by divesting its entire 7.9% equity via open market transactions on Thursday. The foreign portfolio investor, through its vehicle Maple II BV, has offered to sell 4.78 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 226 per share, according to people in the know.

The share sale amounts to Rs 1,081 crore. IIFL Securities Ltd. will be the sole broker in the deal.