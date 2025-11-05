RBL Bank Block Deal: M&M Likely To Offload 3.45% Stake For Rs 682 Crore

Stake worth up to Rs 682 crore of RBL Bank is likely to be sold by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Thursday, according to people in the know.

The block deal for a 3.45% stake sale was announced by an undisclosed seller. It is to be conducted at the floor price of Rs 317 per share, which is at 2.1% discount to the last closing price, according to the deal terms reviewed by NDTV Profit.

According to the term sheet accessed, the offer floor price will be Rs 323.85 per equity share.

The firm is set to offload 2.12 crore shares for Rs 682 crore. The open date for books is set to be on Nov. 5 and close on Nov. 6 at around 6:30 a.m. IST, according to the document. The expected settlement date was reported to be on Nov. 7.

RBL Bank has also been making headlines in the past few weeks due to the buzz around its stake sale deal with Emirates NBD, a Dubai-based bank that is set to infuse $3 billion in to RBL in exchange for acquisition of 60% stake.