Rategain Travel Technologies Shares Rise To Over Three–Month High After Q2 Net Profit Jumps 74%

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd.'s share price rose to its highest level in over three months on Monday as the company posted a 74% jump in its bottomline in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The software-as-a-service provider's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 52.21 crore during the quarter from Rs 30.04 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue grew 18.1% on an annualised basis to Rs 277.26 crore during July–September, from Rs 234.72 crore.

The operating profit rose 30% on the year to Rs 60.22 crore in the second quarter from Rs 46.42 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Rategain Travel's margin rose 190 basis points to 21.7% in July–September, from 19.8% in the third quarter of previous financial year.