RailTel Share Price Gains Over 8% To Hit Two-Week High On Order Win

RailTel Corp. Ltd.'s share price advanced to nearly two-week high on Wednesday after it received an order worth Rs 79.8 crore from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. The project needs to be executed by Jan. 15, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The order involves providing cloud hosting and managed service to set up, migrate, and manage data centre and disaster recovery site for MHADA on cloud.

RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optical fiber network.