Railtel Shares Resume Rally To Hit Over One-Month High On Winning Multiple Orders

Railtel Corp share price hit over one-month high in Friday's session as the railway PSU secured two orders worth Rs 103.4 crore. The orders are from Panvel and Nashik municipal corporations.

In Panvel, Raitel Corp will supply, install, and provide service for provision of connectivity-based internat lease line for Panvel Safe City project. The company will conclude the order by 19 March 2026, according to an exchange filing.

For Nashik Municipal Corp, Railtel Corp will implement agency for supply, install, test, and commission Nashik and Trimbakeshwar city network backbone along with providing operations and maintenance services, the company said in the exchange filing.

Railtel Corp will complete the project for Nashik Municipal Corp by December 2026. The company has been steadily acquiring orders in the current week, which has brought the stock to investors' attention.

On Tuesday, Railtel Corp received orders worth Rs 18.56 crore from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp for comprehensive cyber security intelligence services. Railtel will execute the contract by September 2028.

On Monday, Railtel Corp received multiple letter of acceptances from the State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council. The nature of the order is supplying various equipment for labs, and teaching materials. The total value of the multiple orders are 520 crore from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council.

