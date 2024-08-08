Radico Khaitan Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Jumps 13%

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd. rose after the company's first quarter net profit and revenue rose. Net profit was up 13% year-on-year at Rs 77 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 68 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

The alcohol manufacturer recorded a 9% rise in revenue to Rs 1,137 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 149 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 13.1% from 12.5% over the same period last year.