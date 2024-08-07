Radico Khaitan Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 13% To Rs 77.38 Crore

Radico Khaitan Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 13% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The alcohol manufacturer recorded a net profit of Rs 77.38 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 68.27 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification. Revenue increased by 9.1% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,136.54 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 149 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 13.1% from 12.5% in the same period the previous year.

"Moving forward, we will invest in strengthening our brand portfolio through targeted marketing and the introduction of select new brands in the luxury and premium space. As the year progresses, we expect the broader raw material basket to remain stable. Coupled with ongoing premiumisation, we anticipate staying on track with our margin expansion trajectory," said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan.

The company's net debt increased to Rs 750.4 crore as of June 2024 due to cuclical building up of inventory at the plants.

Shares of the company closed 0.03% higher at Rs 1,670 apiece, as compared to a 1.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 0.96% year-to-date and risen 24.67% over the past 12 months.