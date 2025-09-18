DMart Share Price: Radhakishan Damani-Backed Stock In Focus As UBS Hikes Target Price — Details Inside

UBS Global Research hiked Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s target price and maintained a Buy rating on the stock because of its strong growth outlook. The brokerage said that DMart is a compounding growth story while stock provides a favourable risk-reward ratio.

UBS Global Research raised the target price to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,050. The current target price is implying a 19% upside from Wednesday's close price.

Despite the recent increase in the share price, the risk-reward ratio remained favourable, according to the brokerage. Its base case is a three-year revenue CAGR of 20% which limits any material valuation derating.

The bull case is that Avenue Supermarts can report 22% revenue growth because of faster network rollout and growth in DMart Ready, UBS Global Research said. This could imply potential upside to Rs 6,600 for the stock price.