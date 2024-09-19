NDTV ProfitMarketsRadhakishan Damani Offloads VST Industries Stake Worth Rs 4.39 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Radhakishan Damani Offloads VST Industries Stake Worth Rs 4.39 Crore

On Tuesday, the DMart founder had also traded 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece.

19 Sep 2024, 08:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Investor Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Sept 19, 2024.</p><p>(Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Investor Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Sept 19, 2024.

(Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Thursday.

Damani, one of the largest shareholders in VST Industries, sold 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. As of June, Damani directly held a 3.47% stake in the company.

Reliance Mutual Fund bought 0.85 lakh shares or a 0.55% stake at Rs 439.96 apiece, while Thrift Savings Plan mopped up 0.83 lakh shares or a 0.54% stake at Rs 440.74 apiece.

On Tuesday, the DMart founder had also traded 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece

Earlier, Radhakishan Damani via his two units Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt., and Damani Estate and Finance Pvt.—sold a total 2.26% stake worth Rs 142 crore in VST Industries.

He also owns a 36.33% stake in the firm through various arms, including Bright Star Investments Pvt., Derive Investments, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Derive Trading and Resorts, Gopikishan S Damani, Damani Estates and Finance, Gulmohar Private Beneficiary Trust, Karnikar Private Beneficiary Trust, Bottle Palm Private Beneficiary Trust, Royal Palm Private Beneficiary Trust and Mountain Glory Private Beneficiary Trust.

Shares of VST Industries closed 1.4% higher at Rs 444 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ

This Radhakishan Damani Owned Stock Has More Than Doubled Investor Wealth In Six Months
Opinion
This Radhakishan Damani Owned Stock Has More Than Doubled Investor Wealth In Six Months
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT