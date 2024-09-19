Radhakishan Damani Offloads VST Industries Stake Worth Rs 4.39 Crore
On Tuesday, the DMart founder had also traded 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece.
D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Thursday.
Damani, one of the largest shareholders in VST Industries, sold 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. As of June, Damani directly held a 3.47% stake in the company.
Reliance Mutual Fund bought 0.85 lakh shares or a 0.55% stake at Rs 439.96 apiece, while Thrift Savings Plan mopped up 0.83 lakh shares or a 0.54% stake at Rs 440.74 apiece.
Earlier, Radhakishan Damani via his two units Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt., and Damani Estate and Finance Pvt.—sold a total 2.26% stake worth Rs 142 crore in VST Industries.
He also owns a 36.33% stake in the firm through various arms, including Bright Star Investments Pvt., Derive Investments, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Derive Trading and Resorts, Gopikishan S Damani, Damani Estates and Finance, Gulmohar Private Beneficiary Trust, Karnikar Private Beneficiary Trust, Bottle Palm Private Beneficiary Trust, Royal Palm Private Beneficiary Trust and Mountain Glory Private Beneficiary Trust.
Shares of VST Industries closed 1.4% higher at Rs 444 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark Sensex.