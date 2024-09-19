Radhakishan Damani Offloads VST Industries Stake Worth Rs 4.39 Crore

D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Thursday.

Damani, one of the largest shareholders in VST Industries, sold 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. As of June, Damani directly held a 3.47% stake in the company.

Reliance Mutual Fund bought 0.85 lakh shares or a 0.55% stake at Rs 439.96 apiece, while Thrift Savings Plan mopped up 0.83 lakh shares or a 0.54% stake at Rs 440.74 apiece.

On Tuesday, the DMart founder had also traded 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece