Radhakishan Damani Sells VST Industries Stake Worth Rs 4.39 Crore

Investor Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.

Damani, one of the largest shareholders in VST Industries, sold 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece, according to block deal data on the NSE. As of June 30, the DMart founder directly held a 3.47% stake in the company.

Earlier in July, Damani—through his two arms Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt., and Damani Estate and Finance Pvt.—offloaded a total 2.26% stake worth Rs 142 crore in VST Industries.