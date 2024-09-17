Radhakishan Damani Sells VST Industries Stake Worth Rs 4.39 Crore
The DMart founder directly held a 3.47% stake in the company, as of June 30, 2024.
Investor Radhakishan Damani, a public shareholder of VST Industries Ltd., offloaded a 0.64% stake worth Rs 4.39 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.
Damani, one of the largest shareholders in VST Industries, sold 1 lakh shares at Rs 439.19 apiece, according to block deal data on the NSE. As of June 30, the DMart founder directly held a 3.47% stake in the company.
Earlier in July, Damani—through his two arms Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt., and Damani Estate and Finance Pvt.—offloaded a total 2.26% stake worth Rs 142 crore in VST Industries.
He owns a 36.33% stake in the firm through Bright Star Investments Pvt., Derive Investments, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Derive Trading and Resorts, Gopikishan S Damani, Damani Estates and Finance, Gulmohar Private Beneficiary Trust, Karnikar Private Beneficiary Trust, Bottle Palm Private Beneficiary Trust, Royal Palm Private Beneficiary Trust and Mountain Glory Private Beneficiary Trust.
The billionaire had acquired a 1.51% stake in the company in April for Rs 86.3 crore.
Shares of VST Industries closed 0.35% lower at Rs 444 apiece, compared to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.