Quant's Sandeep Tandon Picks Sectors To Watch Out: Infra, Hospitality, Energy And More 

Infrastructure, hospitality, energy and pharma — that’s where the next market leaders may emerge, says Quant Mutual Fund’s Sandeep Tandon, urging investors to move beyond well-worn favourites and look at sectors making a comeback.

Consumption stays key, but the real gains, he believes, will come from neglected parts of the market that are beginning to show promise.

Infrastructure is poised to benefit from both domestic policy focus and global geopolitical shifts, he said. “We are talking about global thermal battlegrounds, water-related tensions, and geopolitical noise that is on the higher side,” Tandon said, adding that in this environment, “large infra names will do very well".

Hospitality is another space he likes, buoyed by strong domestic travel trends and rising incomes.

He also sees potential in energy transition plays and Indian pharmaceutical exporters. “We remain very constructive,” he said on energy.

On pharmaceuticals, he noted, “US has no option but to buy generally from India.” For context, in financial year 2024 alone, the US imported $8.7 billion worth of drugs from India, which supplies around 40% of all generic medicines used in the American market, according to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.

Within financial services, Tandon prefers insurers and non-banking financial companies to banks. “We think even from the current levels…NBFCs and insurance will outperform banks going forward.”

Consumption remains a strong theme structurally he said, though he’s more inclined to look at neglected stocks rather than over-owned favourites.