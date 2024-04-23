RIL Q4 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Price On Strong Growth Outlook For O2C, Jio

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s oil-to-chemicals and Jio Infocomm showed promising advancements, while Reliance Retail fell short of expectations. However, there was a notable improvement in the balance sheet and a decrease in net debt, aided by capital raise and asset divestitures, according to brokerages. Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate rose 8.2% sequentially to Rs 21,243 crore for the January–March period of financial year 2024.

RIL's operating performance single-handedly benefited from a strong O2C performance, supported by availability of all units, quarter-on-quarter surge in gasoline cracks and improved polymer deltas, Centrum Broking said in a note.

Jefferies India Pvt. forecasts a 14% Ebitda growth in the current financial year with Jio contributing lion's share on the back of a tariff hike. "We raise FY25-26 revenue and Ebitda estimates for Jio by 1-4% and raise equity valuation to $39 billion as we raise our valuation multiple to 11.5 times EV/Ebitda in line with Bharti (Airtel)," the research firm said on Tuesday.