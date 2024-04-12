PVR Inox Box Office Slump Doesn't Deter CLSA's 'Buy' Rating

The brokerage has also retained admission estimates of 187–210 million for the current and next fiscals, with an average ticket price of Rs 250–257 apiece.

Another factor that might contribute to occupancy levels in the mid-long term is young population of the country. It noted that 75% of PVR Inox patrons are less than 45 years of age.

New screens are also expected to aid occupancy. The company's occupancy is expanding, with a total of 1,708 screens. The company added 97 new screens in in first nine months of fiscal 2024 and exited 62 underperforming screens, the brokerage said.

The plans to increase screens in South India should boost occupancy levels, according to CLSA. The company said on Thursday said it has opened a 14 screen megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia in the city of Bengaluru.

"The new cinema will augment PVR Inox foothold in Bengaluru with 172 screens in 26 cinemas and in the state of Karnataka with 219 screens in 37 cinemas," the company said in the filing. "The company consolidates its presence in South India to a total of 572 screens in 100 properties."