Vedanta Stock Has 15% Upside Potential, Says CLSA

Vedanta Ltd. is well-placed to benefit from the commodity upcycle due to its diversified exposure, while the margin expansion and capital expenditure will drive earnings, according to CLSA. The research firm upgraded the mining company to 'buy' from 'underperform' and raised the target price to Rs 390 apiece from Rs 260, implying a potential upside of 15.32% from the previous close.

With 38% of its Ebitda sourced from aluminum, 41% from zinc and 14% from oil, Vedanta stands out as the most-diversified investment opportunity in upcycle in base metals. In addition to macro tailwinds, it also benefits from ongoing margin expansion and its growth projects, according to an April 9 note.

Vedanta has provided guidance, indicating a significant increase in group Ebitda from $5 billion to a range of $6 billion to $7.5 billion by financial year 2025–27. This growth trajectory is attributed to strategic endeavours, including capacity expansion, backward integration and value-addition projects.