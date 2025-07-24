PTC India Aims For 33% Market Share, Challenges IEX Post CERC's Market Coupling Move | Profit Exclusive

Market coupling of power exchanges will go a long way in dismantling Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)'s monopoly and could pave the way for Hindustan Power Exchange to aspire for at least one-third market share, according to PTC India Chairman & Managing Director Manoj Jhawar.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Jhawar shared how PTC India stands to benefit from the news of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) implementing market coupling for the Day Ahead Market (DAM) starting January 2026.

"Market coupling will allow participants to place orders on any exchange they choose," Jhawar told NDTV Profit. "Under earlier norms, only IEX provided liquidity and enjoyed 99.5% market share."

"With market coupling, all exchanges will have to compete in services," he added.