PTC India Share Price Gains As IEX Plummets: What's Behind This Energy Market Shakeup By CERC?

Shares of PTC India has surged almost 5%, with an intraday high of Rs 207, as the company stands to benefit from the news of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) implementing market coupling for the Day Ahead Market (DAM) starting January 2026.

The new policy that aggregates buy and sell orders from all power exchanges to determine a uniform market clearing price, has sent Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) into a lower circuit, with its stock plummeting 20% in trade on Thursday.

PTC India, on the other hand, has gained in trade today, largely on back of their stake in Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX).