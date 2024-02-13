PSU Stock Selloff Erodes Rs 4.28 Lakh Crore In Investor Wealth In Three Sessions

As public sector undertaking stocks saw a significant downturn in the last three trading sessions, investors saw substantial wealth erosion, exceeding Rs 4.28 lakh crore. The Nifty PSE recorded a decline of 5.49% during this three-session period.

The stock causing the most significant wealth erosion was Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd., witnessing a decline of over Rs 79,000 crore in the last three trading sessions.

This was followed by NHPC Ltd., whose shares fell 23.65% in the last three sessions; Oil India Ltd., REC Ltd. and Steel Authority of India Ltd.