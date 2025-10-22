Private Equity-Backed IPOs Seen Gaining Traction In Middle East

The Middle East has become one of the busiest regions for initial public offerings in recent years, a market so far dominated by state-backed and family-run businesses. Bankers now see a new opportunity emerging: private equity-backed listings.

Barclays Plc and Emirates NBD Capital are positioning for the Gulf’s evolution into a credible exit market for private equity sponsors, underpinned by about $50 billion in initial share sales since 2022, a widening mix of sectors going public and deeper institutional and international participation. This would also come as a potential boon to an industry that has in recent years struggled to return money to investors.

“There are now more discussions happening with a broader range of owners who see the region, especially the United Arab Emirates, as a viable listing destination,” said Nikita Turkin, head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa equity capital markets at Barclays. “While the number of private equity-owned businesses here is still smaller than in more mature markets, activity has clearly increased.”