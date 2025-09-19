Citi Lifts Price Targets For Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher On Higher Sales Forecast

Bajaj Auto Ltd., TVS Motor Co., Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors Ltd. received share price target hikes from multinational brokerage Citi. The optimism comes from higher projected sales and earnings for two-wheeler makers in the coming three years.

Multiple macro tailwinds like income tax and GST cuts and expected reductions in interest rates will lead to volume and earnings growth, analysts said.

Citi increased the two-wheeler industry volume growth estimates for fiscal 2026 to 9% and 7% for fiscal 2027 and 2028. "This revision in industry volumes buoy our earnings estimates for 2W OEMs," a note said.

The GST rate reduction to 18% from 28% on two-wheelers with less than 350cc engine, which constitutes 99% of volumes, is likely to boost demand due to 7-8% price cuts, analysts said.