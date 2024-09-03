Premier Energies Ends At 86% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Premier Energies Ltd. ended on Tuesday at Rs 838.3 per share, a premium of 86.2% over its issue price of Rs 450 per share on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed at a premium of 86.4%. The stock listed at a premium of 120% on both the stock exchanges.

The initial public offering of Premier Energies was subscribed 74.38 times on its final day of bidding. The company raised Rs 2,830.4 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,291.4 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 1,539 crore.

The company will use proceeds worth Rs 968.6 crore for financing establishment of a solar cell and solar module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The balance towards general corporate purposes.

Promoter and promoter groups hold 72.23%, while 26.12% of equity is classified as public shareholding. Post the public offering, the promoter shareholding will decrease to 60.04% and public shareholding will expand to 38.41%, as per NDTV Profit calculations.