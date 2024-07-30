Powergrid Soars To All-Time High On Higher Capex Guidance

Shares of Power Grid Corp. rose over 4% to an all-time high on Tuesday after the company guided for higher capital expenditure.

Nuvama Institutional Equities retains a 'reduce' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 236 apiece from Rs 215 earlier, implying a potential downside of 31% from the previous close.

The power transmission company has guided for a capex of Rs 18,000 crore, Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore for the current and the next two financial years respectively, according to a note by Nuvama.

However, Powergrid may run out of triggers related to order intake in the near term. It has already bagged a high-voltage power transmission project in the current fiscal and a second one in Khavda, Gujarat, has entered into the bidding stage, according to Nuvama.