Powergrid To Execute Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore In 30 Months

Power Grid Corp. has currently Rs 1.14 lakh crore of work in hand, and it plans to complete around Rs 60,000–65,000 crore of projects in two-and-a-half years, Chairperson RK Tyagi said on Monday.

Barring some that have a four–five-year execution timeline, most projects have an execution timeline of 24 months currently, the managing director said at a post-earnings press conference in Mumbai.

The power transmission company is aiming to complete projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in the current financial year. Remaining contracts worth Rs 40,000–42,000 crore will be completed in by March 2026. The financial recognition of the completed projects can be rolled off to the next fiscal, according to Tyagi.

Powergrid expects the revenue to grow 10–12% in the current fiscal, he said. Its consolidated net profit rose 3.5% to Rs 3,724 crore in the first quarter, meeting analysts' estimates.