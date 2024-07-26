Power Grid Q1 Results: Profit Rises 3.5%, Meets Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsPower Grid Q1 Results: Profit Rises 3.5%, Meets Estimates
The state-run power transmission major's profit increased to Rs 3,724 crore, in comparison to Rs 3,597 crore in the year-ago period.

26 Jul 2024, 08:38 PM IST
(Source: PowerGrid website)

Power Grid Corp.'s consolidated net profit rose 3.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 3,893.3 crore.

Power Grid Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue fell 0.4% to Rs 11,006 crore versus Rs 11,048 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,778 crore).

  • Ebitda decreased 0.8% to Rs 9,602 crore versus Rs 9,683 (Estimate: Rs 10,183 crore).

  • Margin at 87.2% versus 87.6% (Estimate: 86.5%).

  • Net profit rose 3.5% to Rs 3,724 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,893.3 crore).

