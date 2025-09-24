Polycab Promoters To Sell 1.2 Million Shares Via Block Deal Worth Rs 880 Crore

Polycab Block Deal: Polycab India shares were traded in a block deal on Wednesday, Sept. 24, as the promoter entities of electrical goods company will offload nearly 1.2 million of the company’s equity via a block deal, according to NSE data. The estimated offer size is pegged at Rs 880 crore.

According to sources, the floor price for the transaction has been set at Rs 7,300 per share, representing a 3% discount to the current market price of Rs 7,529. The sellers in the transaction include promoter group members: Inder T. Jaisinghani, Ajay T. Jaisinghani, Ramesh T. Jaisinghani, Girdhari Thakurdas Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani, Nikhil Ramesh Jaisinghani, and Anil Hariram Hariani.