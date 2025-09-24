Polycab Promoters To Sell 1.2 Million Shares Via Block Deal Worth Rs 880 Crore
Polycab Block Deal: According to sources, the floor price for the transaction has been set at Rs 7,300 per share, representing a 3% discount to the current market price of Rs 7,529.
Polycab Block Deal: Polycab India shares were traded in a block deal on Wednesday, Sept. 24, as the promoter entities of electrical goods company will offload nearly 1.2 million of the company’s equity via a block deal, according to NSE data. The estimated offer size is pegged at Rs 880 crore.
According to sources, the floor price for the transaction has been set at Rs 7,300 per share, representing a 3% discount to the current market price of Rs 7,529. The sellers in the transaction include promoter group members: Inder T. Jaisinghani, Ajay T. Jaisinghani, Ramesh T. Jaisinghani, Girdhari Thakurdas Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani, Nikhil Ramesh Jaisinghani, and Anil Hariram Hariani.
On Wednesday, shares of Polycab India settled 1.19% lower at Rs 7,529 apiece on the NSE. The stock has gained 6.23% this month, 18.74% in the last three months, and 50% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 3.58% and has also gained 13.14% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index is 59.25. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,12,854.20 crore.
Polycab India Q1 Results
Polycab India reported a rise of 50% to Rs 600 crore in its net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to the corresponding period last year. The leading wires and cables manufacturing company's topline (revenue from operations) in the first quarter of FY26 rose 25.7% to Rs 5,9016 crore.
Polycab's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 47.1% to Rs 858 crore in the June quarter of FY26. "The FMEG segment maintained its positive trajectory, marking its second consecutive profitable quarter, supported by a sharper focus on premium offerings and improved operating leverage," Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab had said in a statement.