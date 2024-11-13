NDTV ProfitMarketsMorgan Stanley, Societe Generale Buy Stake Worth Rs 2,301 Crore In PNB Housing Finance
ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale Buy Stake Worth Rs 2,301 Crore In PNB Housing Finance

Ghisallo Master Fund LP also bought Rs 168.1 crore worth of shares, representing a 0.68% stake, in PNB Housing Finance.

13 Nov 2024, 11:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale collectively bought shares worth Rs 2,301 crore in PNB Housing Finance from Quality Investment Holdings, following a large offloading by the Carlyle Group. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale collectively bought shares worth Rs 2,301 crore in PNB Housing Finance from Quality Investment Holdings, following a large offloading by the Carlyle Group. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Quality Investment Holdings PCC offloaded shares worth Rs 3,207 crore, representing a 9.43% stake, in PNB Housing Finance Ltd. to various buyers on Wednesday, according to the NSE bulk deal data.

Quality Investment Holdings PCC held a 19.87% stake in the company as of Sept. 30, 2024, according to the stock exchange data.

NSE Bulk Deals

  • Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE.-ODI bought Rs 1,124.4 crore worth of shares, representing a 4.6% stake in PNB Housing Finance from Quality Investment Holdings PCC.

  • Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE bought Rs 211.3 crore worth of shares, representing a 0.86% stake, in PNB Housing Finance.

  • Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought Rs 168.1 crore worth of shares, representing a 0.68% stake, in PNB Housing Finance.

  • Societe Generale-ODI bought Rs 160.5 crore worth of shares (representing 0.65% stake) in PNB Housing Finance.

ALSO READ

Morgan Stanley Buys Stake Worth Rs 85.5 Crore In Titagarh Rail Systems Via Bulk Deal
Opinion
Morgan Stanley Buys Stake Worth Rs 85.5 Crore In Titagarh Rail Systems Via Bulk Deal
Read More

On Tuesday, PNB Housing Finance had announced that the Carlyle Group planned to sell shares for the amount of $273 million through a block trade at a floor price of Rs 939.3 per share, through its subsidiary Quality Investment Holdings PCC.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. dropped by 7.94%, reaching Rs 905.05 per share on Wednesday, their lowest point since Oct. 29. The decline followed the Carlyle Group's sale of a 9.51% stake in the company, amounting to 2.47 crore equity shares, through two large block trades.

The shares were sold at a price range of Rs 944.45 to Rs 944.15 each, as per data from Cogencis at 9:15 a.m. on the National Stock Exchange.

ALSO READ

PNB Housing Finance Net Interest Margin Likely To Expand After Three Quarters, CEO Says
Opinion
PNB Housing Finance Net Interest Margin Likely To Expand After Three Quarters, CEO Says
Read More

Shares of PNB Housing Finance closed 6.90% lower at Rs 924.65 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.36% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 18.43% on a year-to-date basis and 19.26% over the past 12 months.

Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, 10 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one suggests 'hold' and another recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price targets implies a potential upside of 27.7%.

ALSO READ

HDFC Standard Life Buys PNB Housing Fin's Shares Worth Rs 90 Crore
Opinion
HDFC Standard Life Buys PNB Housing Fin's Shares Worth Rs 90 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT