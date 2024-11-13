Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale Buy Stake Worth Rs 2,301 Crore In PNB Housing Finance

On Tuesday, PNB Housing Finance had announced that the Carlyle Group planned to sell shares for the amount of $273 million through a block trade at a floor price of Rs 939.3 per share, through its subsidiary Quality Investment Holdings PCC.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. dropped by 7.94%, reaching Rs 905.05 per share on Wednesday, their lowest point since Oct. 29. The decline followed the Carlyle Group's sale of a 9.51% stake in the company, amounting to 2.47 crore equity shares, through two large block trades.

The shares were sold at a price range of Rs 944.45 to Rs 944.15 each, as per data from Cogencis at 9:15 a.m. on the National Stock Exchange.