PNB Housing Finance Share Price Tumbles Nearly 8% Post Large Trade

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. fell 7.94% to Rs 905.05 per share, marking their lowest level since Oct. 29. The decline came after Carlyle Group offloaded 9.51% stake of the company, or 2.47 crore equity shares, in two large block trades.

The shares were exchanged at a price range of Rs 944.45 to Rs 944.15 each, according to data from Cogencis at 9:15 a.m. on the National Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, PNB Housing Finance announced that Carlyle Group planned to sell shares worth up to $273 million through a block trade at a floor price of Rs 939.3 per share, via its subsidiary Quality Investment Holdings Pcc.

The company has 25.98 crore shares outstanding, with the promoter group holding 28.11% of the equity, and the remaining 71.89% held by public shareholders, according to NSE data.