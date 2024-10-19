PMI Print, Hyundai Motor Listing, Q2 Results — The Week Ahead

The week ahead will see global and domestic market action, with several key events like quarterly earnings of, the listing of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., PMI data, and key global indicators like the announcement of US jobless claims likely to shape sentiment.

Equity markets globally will be keeping an eye on US manufacturing PMI, existing home sales, and data for crude oil inventories. UK services PMI and UK manufacturing PMI will also be key data points to look out for in the coming week.

Topping the week off, the US September jobs report will be released on Friday, a crucial indicator for the Fed as it navigates the impact of its recent 50-basis-point rate cut.

On the domestic front, an exciting week for the initial public offerings is expected, with the public issue of eight companies and three listings. HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree, and L&T Technology Services will also be in focus as they approach the record date for their dividend.