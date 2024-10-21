'A Big Signal': PM Modi Hails Mark Mobius' 'Invest Half The Capital In India' Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India remains an attractive destination for global investors in a world gripped with trade and geopolitical tensions. He said the first 125 days of his government's third term has accelerated the growth agenda and investors are taking note.

"In the these 125 days, the Nifty and Sensex has seen 6-7% of growth. Our forex reserves have increased from $650 billion to over $700 billion. India's list of achievements is very long," Modi said in his keynote address at NDTV World Summit 2024 in New Delhi.