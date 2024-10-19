NDTV World Summit 2024: Celebrating The India Century With Global Leaders

The NDTV Group is set to host its flagship event, the NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century, on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other prominent Indian and global figures.

Carrying on NDTV’s tradition of leading innovation in media, it will also launch NDTV World at the summit, with the tagline, "Seeing the World from Where India Stands."

NDTV World will aim to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

On Day 1, notable speakers will include Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises; S Jaishankar, minister for external affairs; H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, prime minister of Bhutan; market veteran Ramesh Damani; and actor Shraddha Kapoor, among others.