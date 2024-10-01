Plutus Wealth Management Buys Spicejet Stake Worth Rs 50 Crore Via Bulk Deal

Investment firm Plutus Wealth Management LLP. bought a stake worth Rs 50 crore in Spicejet Ltd. through a bulk deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

It bought 75 lakh shares, or a 0.95% stake, in Spicejet at a share price of Rs 66.7 apiece, according to the data available on the BSE.

The selling price of Rs 66.7 a share is nearly 2.1% lower than the stock's closing price on Monday.

Before this bulk deal, as of Monday, Plutus Wealth Management held a 0.66% stake in the private airline.

The firm had bought 85 lakh shares of SpiceJet Ltd. through a bulk deal on the BSE on Monday.

The stake was purchased at a share price of Rs 59.95 per share, aggregating the deal value to Rs 51 crore. The acquired holding amounted to 0.66% of SpiceJet's overall shares.