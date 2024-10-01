Plutus Wealth Management Buys Spicejet Stake Worth Rs 50 Crore Via Bulk Deal
Investment firm Plutus Wealth Management LLP. bought a stake worth Rs 50 crore in Spicejet Ltd. through a bulk deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
It bought 75 lakh shares, or a 0.95% stake, in Spicejet at a share price of Rs 66.7 apiece, according to the data available on the BSE.
The selling price of Rs 66.7 a share is nearly 2.1% lower than the stock's closing price on Monday.
Before this bulk deal, as of Monday, Plutus Wealth Management held a 0.66% stake in the private airline.
The firm had bought 85 lakh shares of SpiceJet Ltd. through a bulk deal on the BSE on Monday.
The stake was purchased at a share price of Rs 59.95 per share, aggregating the deal value to Rs 51 crore. The acquired holding amounted to 0.66% of SpiceJet's overall shares.
Societe Generale and Vikasa India EIF I Fund pared their stakes in SpiceJet Ltd. through bulk deals on Sept. 26, 2024, according to the BSE data.
Societe Generale offloaded 83.56 lakh shares, or a 0.65% stake, in the airline at a price of Rs 62.9 per share, aggregating to a total value of Rs 52.5 crore.
Vikasa India EIF sold a total of 1 crore shares, or a 0.78% stake, at a price of Rs 63.13 apiece, which added up to Rs 63.3 crore in total value.
Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., a public shareholder in SpiceJet Ltd., had pared a stake worth Rs 37.2 crore in the airline through a bulk deal on Sept. 24, 2024.
It sold 56.3 lakh shares, or a 0.71% stake, in SpiceJet at a price of Rs 66.21 apiece, according to the BSE data.
Till Sept. 20, Authum Investment and Infrastructure held a stake of 3.55% in the airline. The offloading of shares via the bulk deal has reduced its shareholding to 2.84%.
On Sept. 24, Altitude Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1 mopped up 50 lakh shares in SpiceJet at a price of Rs 65.95 apiece. This took the overall purchase value to Rs 32.9 crore.
The acquired stake accounts for 0.63% of SpiceJet's overall shareholding, the BSE data showed.
Shares of SpiceJet closed 6.95% higher on the BSE at Rs 68.13 apiece, compared to a marginal decline of 0.04% in the Sensex.