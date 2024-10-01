NDTV ProfitMarketsPlutus Wealth Management Buys Spicejet Stake Worth Rs 50 Crore Via Bulk Deal
ADVERTISEMENT

Plutus Wealth Management Buys Spicejet Stake Worth Rs 50 Crore Via Bulk Deal

Before this bulk deal, as of Monday, Plutus Wealth Management held 0.66% stake in the private airline.

01 Oct 2024, 09:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Plutus Wealth Management bought 75 lakh shares or a 0.95% stake in Spicejet at a share price of Rs 66.7 apiece, according to the data available on the BSE. (Source: SpiceJet/X)</p></div>
Plutus Wealth Management bought 75 lakh shares or a 0.95% stake in Spicejet at a share price of Rs 66.7 apiece, according to the data available on the BSE. (Source: SpiceJet/X)

Investment firm Plutus Wealth Management LLP. bought a stake worth Rs 50 crore in Spicejet Ltd. through a bulk deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

It bought 75 lakh shares, or a 0.95% stake, in Spicejet at a share price of Rs 66.7 apiece, according to the data available on the BSE.

The selling price of Rs 66.7 a share is nearly 2.1% lower than the stock's closing price on Monday.

Before this bulk deal, as of Monday, Plutus Wealth Management held a 0.66% stake in the private airline.

The firm had bought 85 lakh shares of SpiceJet Ltd. through a bulk deal on the BSE on Monday.

The stake was purchased at a share price of Rs 59.95 per share, aggregating the deal value to Rs 51 crore. The acquired holding amounted to 0.66% of SpiceJet's overall shares.

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Clears Salary Dues Worth Rs 120 Crore
Opinion
SpiceJet Clears Salary Dues Worth Rs 120 Crore
Read More

Societe Generale and Vikasa India EIF I Fund pared their stakes in SpiceJet Ltd. through bulk deals on Sept. 26, 2024, according to the BSE data.

Societe Generale offloaded 83.56 lakh shares, or a 0.65% stake, in the airline at a price of Rs 62.9 per share, aggregating to a total value of Rs 52.5 crore.

Vikasa India EIF sold a total of 1 crore shares, or a 0.78% stake, at a price of Rs 63.13 apiece, which added up to Rs 63.3 crore in total value.

ALSO READ

IndiGo To SpiceJet: Aviation Stocks Soar Following Fuel Price Cut
Opinion
IndiGo To SpiceJet: Aviation Stocks Soar Following Fuel Price Cut
Read More

Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., a public shareholder in SpiceJet Ltd., had pared a stake worth Rs 37.2 crore in the airline through a bulk deal on Sept. 24, 2024.

It sold 56.3 lakh shares, or a 0.71% stake, in SpiceJet at a price of Rs 66.21 apiece, according to the BSE data.

Till Sept. 20, Authum Investment and Infrastructure held a stake of 3.55% in the airline. The offloading of shares via the bulk deal has reduced its shareholding to 2.84%.

On Sept. 24, Altitude Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1 mopped up 50 lakh shares in SpiceJet at a price of Rs 65.95 apiece. This took the overall purchase value to Rs 32.9 crore.

The acquired stake accounts for 0.63% of SpiceJet's overall shareholding, the BSE data showed.

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Plans Fleet Expansion To 100 Aircraft From 25 By 2026, Says Chairman Ajay Singh
Opinion
SpiceJet Plans Fleet Expansion To 100 Aircraft From 25 By 2026, Says Chairman Ajay Singh
Read More

Shares of SpiceJet closed 6.95% higher on the BSE at Rs 68.13 apiece, compared to a marginal decline of 0.04% in the Sensex.

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Aims To Add 75 Jets In Next Two Years, Some Secondhand
Opinion
SpiceJet Aims To Add 75 Jets In Next Two Years, Some Secondhand
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT