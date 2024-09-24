SpiceJet Shares: Authum Investment Pares Rs 37-Crore Stake Via Bulk Deal

Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., a public shareholder in SpiceJet Ltd., pared a stake worth Rs 37.2 crore in the private carrier through a bulk deal on Tuesday.

Authum Investment sold 56.3 lakh shares, or 0.71% stake, in SpiceJet at a price of Rs 66.21 apiece, according to the data available on the BSE.

The company held a stake of 3.55% in the airline till Sept. 20. The offloading of shares via the bulk deal has reduced its shareholding to 2.84%.

Meanwhile, Altitude Investment Fund PCC - Cell 1 has bought 50 lakh shares in SpiceJet at a price of Rs 65.95 apiece. This takes the overall purchase value to Rs 32.9 crore.

The acquired stake accounts for 0.63% of SpiceJet's overall shareholding, the BSE data showed.