Recent Tax Changes Won't Deter Market Investment, Says Piyush Goyal

Recent tax changes would not significantly deter investment in the stock market, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the Post Budget discussion organised by the National Stock Exchange on Saturday.

In the 2024 Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the annual capital gains exemption limit has been set at Rs 1.25 lakh. The Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options has been increased to 0.02% and 0.1%, respectively. Additionally, the long-term capital gains tax rate has been raised from 10% to 12.5%, while short-term capital gains tax has been hiked from 15% to 20%. Listed financial assets held for over a year will now qualify as long-term.

The budget lays a strong foundation for India to potentially become the third-largest economy globally, Goyal said. Over the past three years, India has maintained an impressive growth rate of 8%, he emphasised.