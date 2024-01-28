Piramal Enterprises To Sell Entire Stake In Shriram Investment For Rs 1,440 Crore

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. will divest the entire 20% stake it holds in Shriram Investment Holdings Pvt. to Shriram Ownership Trust for Rs 1,440 crore.

The share purchase agreement on Saturday is aligned with the non-banking financial company's focus on monetising non-core assets, according to an exchange filing. "The proceeds from the transaction will further strengthen our balance sheet."

The sale of the 20% stake to SOT — which is the promoter of Shriram Capital Pvt., the holding company of Shriram Group — is expected to be completed by March 31, subject to regulatory approvals.