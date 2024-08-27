Pharma's Nifty-Beating Performance: The Key Drivers Of The Rally

The surge in stocks of Indian pharmaceutical companies in 2024 that have outperformed the benchmark is driven by positive earnings momentum and outlook, defensive play, stake sale and index inflows.

Pharma companies under BofA Securities India Ltd.'s coverage witnessed over 3% operating profit (Ebitda) estimates revision for fiscal 2025 and 2026, as results have been better than expected or in-line for the sector.

Earnings visibility in an uncertain global macro environment does benefit the sector, given positive near-term fundamentals like seasonality in India and US generics pricing, BofA said in a recent note.

A shift to defensive play by investors amid a broader market rally has also contributed to pharma's gain.