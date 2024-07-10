"ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, LIC and others collectively acquired stakes worth Rs 385 crore in Mankind Pharma Ltd. On the other hand, Hema Cipef Ltd.,. a shareholder in the company, has an offloaded stake.ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, through its affiliates, has mopped up a 0.25% stake at Rs 2,082 apiece, according to NSE block deal data.ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 3.62 lakh shares, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund A/C ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund purchased 4.37 lakh shares, and ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund (Power) added 1.05 lakh shares. ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diagnostics Fund mopped up 1.05 lakh shares.Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore has bought 3.36 lakh shares, representing a 0.08% stake, at Rs 2,082 per share. The other buyers include LIC Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Investments and Citigroup.As of March 2024, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund held a total of 1.60% stake in the pharmaceutical company.Hema Cipef (I) sold 18.5 lakh shares at Rs 2,082 apiece. The Capital Group affiliate had a 2.2% stake in the pharma major as of March 2024, according to information on the BSE.Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 2.40% higher at Rs 2,153 apiece, as compared with a 0.45% decline in the NSE Nifty 50..Mankind Pharma Shares Rise As Capital Group Affiliate Offloads Nearly 1% Stake"