Persistent Systems Share Price Zooms Over 6% After Q2 Results Beat Estimates

The shares of Persistent Systems rose over 6% after it announced its September quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a rise of 11% in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.40 crore. This compares to Rs 424.90 crore in the preceding June quarter of FY26.

The Pune-based multinational tech company's topline (revenue from operations) in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 7% to Rs 3,580.70 crore, compared to Rs 3,333.50 crore in the quarter ended June.

Our AI strategy builds on a strong platform-led foundation and is powered by deep domain knowledge, differentiated IPs, accelerators and strategic partnerships. This integrated approach brings together enterprise readiness for AI transformation, engineering hyper-productivity and business hyper-productivity, enabling clients to scale innovation, modernize their core and achieve measurable impact faster," said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

The company's order booking for the quarter ended on Sept. 30, 2025, and stood at $609.2 million in Total Contract Value, as well as $447.9 million in Annual Contract Value.

In USD terms, Persistent Systems achieved $406.2 million in revenue during the September quarter of FY26 with 17.6% year-on-year growth.