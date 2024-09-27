PC Jeweller Share Price Rises To Over Six-Year High After BoI Agrees For One-Time Settlement

PC Jeweller Ltd.'s share price rose to over six-year high on Friday after it informed the exchanges the Bank of India nodded for its proposal of a one-time settlement. The terms and conditions of the one-time settlement include cash and equity components, and release of securities, mortgaged properties, the company said.

With the Bank of India's approval, PC Jeweller received all 14 consortium bank members' approval for the one-time settlement. The company submitted the proposal earlier to settle outstanding dues, the exchange filing said.

PC Jeweller share price has been rising for seven straight sessions since Sept 20. The stock gained 21.66% in this week.

On Wednesday, the company said that its board will consider stock split on Sept 30. Following the news, the share price rose to the highest level since April 18, 2019.