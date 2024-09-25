PC Jeweller Shares Hit Multi-Year High As Board To Consider Stock Split

Shares of PC Jeweller climbed to a multi-year high after the company announced that its board will consider share split on Sept 30 in the ratio to be determined on the same date.

An exchange filing by the company said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each, fully paid-up, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of memorandum of association.