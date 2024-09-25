NDTV ProfitMarketsPC Jeweller Shares Hit Multi-Year High As Board To Consider Stock Split
PC Jeweller Shares Hit Multi-Year High As Board To Consider Stock Split

The stock has risen 227.02% on a year-to-date basis and 483.89% in the last 12 months.

25 Sep 2024, 10:42 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shares of PC Jeweller climbed to a multi-year high.</p><p>(Source: PC Jeweller/Facebook)</p></div>
Shares of PC Jeweller climbed to a multi-year high after the company announced that its board will consider share split on Sept 30 in the ratio to be determined on the same date.

An exchange filing by the company said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each, fully paid-up, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of memorandum of association.

PC Jeweller's stock gained in the fourth consecutive session today to hit Rs 157.39 apiece, its highest level since April 18, 2019. It has gained nearly 10% in the four-day rise.

On Wednesday, the scrip rose as much as 4.20% to Rs 157.39 apiece. It pared gains to trade 1.23% higher at Rs 152.90 apiece, as of 10:18 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has risen 227.02% on a year-to-date basis and 483.89% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 74.38, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

