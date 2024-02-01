Paytm's Top 20 Shareholders Lose Rs 7,284 Crore As Stock Sinks 20%

Paytm's top 10 shareholders lost over Rs 6,206.9 crore in investor wealth in the wake of a 20% fall in its share price on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank.

These shareholders hold a total of 64.2% equity in the company, totaling over 40.78 crore shares. While, for the top 20, the figure amounted to Rs 7,284 crore with over 75% equity held.

Investor wealth wipeout stood at Rs 9,662 crore after shares of the company sank 20% on Feb. 1. Shares were locked in the lower circuit, with the biggest intraday fall since Dec. 7, 2023.

The banking regulator on Wednesday placed restrictions on any further deposits made or credit transactions in any customer account after Feb. 29, due to non-compliance and supervisory concerns.