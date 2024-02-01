Paytm Faces Profitability Distress Amid Regulatory Challenge; Brokerages Express Concerns

Given the severe restrictions imposed on Paytm Payments Bank, it will significantly hamper Paytm's ability to retain customers in its ecosystem and accordingly restrict it from selling payment products and loan products, according to Macquarie Capital Securities.

"We think revenue and profitability implications in the medium to long term could be significant and remain a key item to monitor," the brokerage said in a Jan. 31 note.

However, the company said in an exchange filing that depending on the nature of the resolution, it expects this action to have a worst case impact of Rs 300 to 500 crore on its annual Ebitda going forward.

However, the company expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability, it said.