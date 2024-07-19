Paytm Shares Rebound After Lower-Than-Expected Loss In First Quarter

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the operator of Paytm, rebounded by midday on Friday after it reported a lower-than-expected loss in the first quarter.

Paytm's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 from Rs 551 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net loss of Rs 933.26 crore.