Paytm Shares Gain Following Company’s Clarification On SEBI Notice

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, rose over 3% on Tuesday after the company issued a clarification regarding a notice reportedly issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The uptick follows a nearly 9% decline on Monday, after reports that the markets regulator had issued a notice to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and former board directors from 2021 over alleged non-compliance with promoter classification norms during the IPO of One97 Communications Ltd.

In response to these reports, Paytm released a press statement addressing the concerns raised. The company emphasised that the matter was not new and had been previously disclosed in its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as well as for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Paytm assured stakeholders that it was maintaining communication with SEBI and was actively making necessary representations regarding the notice. The company affirmed that the situation does not affect the financial results of the past quarters.